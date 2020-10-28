Singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged! Sharing the news on his social media, Shelton tweeted, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard YES!"



Stefani also took to her Instagram feed to share a photo of her kissing her fiance while flaunting her ring.

She captioned the picture, "@blakeshelton yes please."



Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Singer John Legend wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations! Amazing news!!!!" Dua Lipa said: "Congratulations!!! Best news."



Shelton and Stefani have been a couple for about five years, getting together shortly after Shelton divorced singer Miranda Lambert. This will be his third marriage. Stefani was previously married to singer Gavin Rossdale. They officially split in 2016. They have three children.



