For a while now, Samantha Akkineni had been teasing a passion project on Instagram, leaving netizens wondering about what she is talking about. Without further ado, let us tell you that she has been referring to the unveiling of her new clothing brand – Saaki. Samantha says, “I always loved fashion, like any other girl. Growing up I could never afford fancy designer clothes. Hence, I wanted to launch a brand with good fashion that is accessible and affordable. Be it a college girl or a working woman, there’s something for everyone at Saaki.” The actress has teamed up with Sushruthi Krishna, a former beauty queen, who is the co-founder of the brand.

Samantha in an ensemble from Saaki

When you look at the ensembles from Saaki, you understand that these indo-western outfits are designed to be breathable and allow you enough freedom of movement. They come in beautiful pastels - like light yellow and pink, at times with stripes and refined polka dots. Now over the years, be it at film promotion events or fashion shows, she has always displayed love and understanding of trends, almost bordering towards classic looks.

Pretty in pink

So we know that Sam is quite the fashionista! “Every woman likes to dress up and wants to feel special. I have always wanted fashion accessible to everyone so they can celebrate their individual expression through fashion. For me, Saaki is a reflection of who I am, as I am,” says the Tollywood diva.