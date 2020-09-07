Actress-and-model Malaika Arora has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came after her friend actor Arjun Kapoor tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The news about Malaika was confirmed later in the day and the actress is currently under home quarantine.



"Yes, she has tested positive. She is asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at home," a source confirmed to IANS.

Arjun shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine." The actor thanked everyone for their wishes and support.



"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun added.

Malaika and Arjun acknowledged their relationship earlier this year, and have been quite open about it. They often post pictures together on their social media profiles.

Malaika has been very active on social media, sharing home remedies for skin care during the lockdown.