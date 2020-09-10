Actress Kangana Ranaut has tweeted that her office that was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was opened earlier this year in January.

The actress' tweet read, "I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav (sic)."

Earlier in the day, Kangana visited her Pali Hill office, a day after the BMC demolished alleged illegal alterations at the premises. The actress has decided to claim the damages from the civic body, as per reports.

Two complaints have been filed against the actress for using insulting language for Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity with Kangana Ranaut, IMPPA, the association of film producers in India, has condemned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its demolition drive at the office building of the actress.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished the office of actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, leading to an uproar against the ruling party in the state Shiv Sena. Even Kangana herself shared a video on her social media account blaming the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



"Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia you broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same," she said in the video.



Stating that the party has no connection with the said event, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the action was taken solely by the BMC.



"The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it," Raut told news agency ANI.