Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice and an icon of women’s rights causes passed away at the age of 87. She altered history and gained immense recognition as the American Supreme court’s second female justice. She died in Washington at her residence. Also, popularly known as the Notorious RBG, she bravely fought metastatic pancreatic cancer for years.

It wouldn't be too far off the mark to say that Ginsburg inspired a whole generation of women worldwide, as she never lost sight of promoting the ideals of women’s empowerment or defending the causes of minorities. She inspired top-notch films like On the Basis of Sex. The 2018 biopic starring Felicity Jones as her and Armie Hammer - he essayed the role of her husband Martin D Ginsburg. Sketches inspired by her formed parts of showcases on Saturday Night Live as well.



Hollywood adored her. Well-known members of the film fraternity mourned her tragic loss, especially because she was emblematic of progressive ideals.

Mindy Kaling wrote on Twitter, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”

Actress Resse Witherspoon posted an iconic snap of hers and said, “Thank you for fighting for us. May your legacy be our motivation to be actively in pursuit of true justice for all. Rest in Power // Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Robert Downey Jr, wrote, “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG”

Meanwhile Little Fires Everywhere actress Kerry Washington wrote, “Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight.”

Ginsburg was also known for her love of the opera and loved to travel and loved working out. Ginsburg is survived by her children, Jane and James.