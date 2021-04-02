Actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and that she is following all necessary safety protocols including self-quarantine.

She wrote in her Story, “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

She also thanked fans for their wishes and concern and said, “Grateful for all your support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Here's a screenshot of her story:

This comes after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently working with Alia for their upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of March and has now recovered.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor too had tested positive for the virus at the same time and is now well.

Alia had taken the test for COVID-19 immediately after the duo had tested positive and had tested negative back then. As a precaution, she had isolated herself for a few days. She had written, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same.”