Bahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, RRR (Roudhram Ranam Rudhiram, in Telugu) has been under the limelight ever since it has been announced. After delivering a humongous success, fans have been anticipating an even better movie experience from the filmmaker.

When he announced that his magnum opus’ lead cast that already boasts of Ram Charan and Junior NTR will be joined by the talented Alia Bhatt, expectations have then skyrocketed. The actress joined the sets of RRR in last December, and is also rumoured to perform in three special songs in the film. She has been cast opposite Charan and audiences have been waiting to see a glimpse of this fresh pairing.

The makers of RRR, took to social media and announced they will be releasing Alia’s first look as Sita on March 15. “Meet our #Sita in all her glory. First look of @aliaabhatt will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM,” team RRR wrote on Instagram.

See the post here:

RRR is an upcoming Telugu period action drama, written and directed by Rajamouli. It is a fictional take on India’s celebrated freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Charan and Komaram Bheem played by NTR. The film is bankrolled by D.V.V. Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainments. The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani. RRR is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021 in multiple languages.