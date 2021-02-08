Singer Camilla Kerslake and her husband, former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, have announced that they are expecting their first child near the end of May.

Camilla said she and her husband decided to get pregnant during the lockdown because it seemed like a “productive use of their time”. “Lockdown is why we decided to get pregnant. It seemed like a productive use of my time. I don’t have to take a career break because it’s not like I’m turning down any work,” Camilla was quoted as saying.

Her husband Chris said, “We’re really excited for this next chapter. There’s a lot of excitement coming our way. Camilla will be a fantastic mum. She’s really good with kids.”

Camilla also said that Chris was going to be a “great dad”. She added, “He’s always on the go. He always wants to be running around.”

The couple moved to Las Vegas this year after Chris signed for Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion.

Talking about the birth location of their child, Chris said, “I think it’ll be cool that the baby’s birth certificate will say: ‘Born in Las Vegas’.”

The couple, who were engaged for three years, got married in a private ceremony in Provence, France in 2018. They began dating in 2011 after meeting at a rugby game where Camilla was performing.