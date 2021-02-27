Actor Varun Sharma, who has carved a niche for himself as an actor with his perfect sense of humour, is back in action with Roohi, which will be released on March 11.

Right from his debut film Fukrey, which was released in 2013, to Chhichhore that hit the theatres in 2019, the actor has belted out some memorable, rib-tickling performances that have remained etched in the hearts of the audience.

The trailer for his next movie Roohi was released on February 16. The horror-comedy features Varun with a new look, impressive act, and eccentric dynamic. The movie will also co-star Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun reveals that playing quirky characters brings him joy and that he “sinks his teeth into them” by being a keen observer. “You see characters like Choocha and Sexa around you in your circle and neighbourhood. They are very real. And that’s the fun part of it. The quirkiness and uniqueness of these characters drive me towards doing something mad, fun and entertaining. These characters are loved by the audience and are appreciated and that’s the biggest blessing for any actor,” he says.

Varun promises that Roohi is going to be a rollercoaster ride for the audience. Talking about the process involved in preparing for his part, he says, “I had to learn the language and make it my own. It is not the north Indian or Punjabi tongue that I normally speak. In Roohi, I speak in an Uttar Pradesh accent. Apart from language, grasping the characteristic attributes and madness of the character formed a part of the prep.”