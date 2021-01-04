Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz and her husband, Karl Glusman, have reportedly parted ways after 18 months of marriage. According to records obtained by an international publication, Zoë filed for divorce around the 23rd of last month. Although neither of the two said anything about the split yet, their social media posts have been all about doing away with whatever they might have gone through last year, and looking forward to this one.

Zoë and Karl in happier times, image: Zoë's Instagram

Zoë had last posted a photo with Karl back in June, for her one year wedding anniversary with Karl, and titled it 'one year.' They were married for more than 18 months and have been together for four years. Meanwhile, Karl has deleted all his photos from Instagram, barring two, one of which alludes to "an-eye-opening year."