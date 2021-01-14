While their physical meeting might’ve been pushed by a year, Ali Fazal continues to stay in touch with Death On The Nile co-stars. The Kenneth Branagh directorial was expected to hit screens last year in October, but will now open in September 2021.



In a chat with a daily, Fazal spoke about his co-star Russel Brand, who kept him sane through the months of lockdown. On reading that Brand, took to Twitter and wrote, “Ali Fazal is a beautiful man, a terrific actor and had the best damn moustache on the movie.”

Even other stars from the movie, like Gal Gadot, are fond of the Indian actor. Ali and Gal who had a ball of a time shooting for Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile in London have kept their friendship going strong despite the distance. When Gal announced the release of her film Wonder Woman 1984, Ali was quick to send over his best wishes. He tweeted, Best of luck Gal. Its going to be great . Everyones lookin forward to this (sic)." Gal had warmly replied, "thank you! miss you!... (sic)."

Based on Agatha Christie’s book by the same name, Death On The Nile is an extension of Branagh’s last Christie outing - Murder on the Orient Express. This film stars Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening with Branagh playing Hercule Poirot.