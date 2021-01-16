Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his 43rd birthday today and fans and colleagues have taken it to their social handles to wish the actor. However, a photo of him cutting his birthday cake had gone viral earlier today, which became a topic of controversy. Why... you ask? The picture shows the Master actor cutting cake with a sword! Soon after the picture became viral, the actor

In a detailed statement, Vijay said that he had set a bad example and also promised to be careful in the future.

His statement read (translated from Tamil), "My heartfelt thanks to film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo which was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now. In the photo, I had cut my birthday cake with a sword. “I am currently acting in a movie directed by Pon Ram sir. The sword comes across as an important character in the movie and hence I cut the cake with that alongside the crew members. Many of them told me that this will set a wrong precedent. Henceforth, I will be more cautious about these things. If the act has hurt anyone, I apologize for that."

Vijay Sethupathi had celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming film, which is being directed by Ponram.