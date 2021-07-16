Vedika Bhandari chats about her new show, Indori Ishq, and her dream roles  

After being a part of the entertainment industry and working in movies like Dream Girl, Vedika Bhandari shot to recognition with her recent release, Indori Ishq. The show directed by Samit Kakkad is a story of love, betrayal and the core premise is — what happens when the tables are turned? What if it is a man that is betrayed? What if it’s the woman who cheats? We speak to the show’s leading lady to find out more.

Vedika who plays the part of Tara — a young lady who is unapologetic about the choices she makes — shares that she was skeptical to play her part. “Initially, when I heard the story, I was not sure if I wanted to play a layered role like Tara. I was worried that the audience would reject a character like hers. But, I also knew that she was challenging to portray and that is what made me say yes to the show,” shares the actress on how she became a part of Indori Ishq.

Vedika Bhandari stikes a pose

While Tara had a complex personality in the show and does not follow society’s rule book, the actor has a rather interesting take on this. She explains, “Tara is not your regular coy and naive heroine. She makes wrong choices and often gets tired of her relationships. But she is never guilty for the decisions she makes. Her actions in the show are not glorified, they are left for viewers’ interpretation. But, I do know that there will be a major chunk of the audience who can relate to her actions or know of someone who is like her.”

Vedika also reveals to us that when the filming started, she was ter rified on the sets. “Everyone on the shoot knew each other. I was like the new kid on the block. But, even though I was hesitant, the cast and crew were friendly. I instantly hit it off with Ritwik Sahore and Dheer Hira since most of my scenes were with the duo,” the 25-year-old shares.

The actress currently has a few untitled projects in her kitty and speaks about the kind of roles she would like to play. She calls herself an Alia Bhatt fan and wishes to do movies like Raazi and Highway and adds, “I look forward to doing action dramas. I believe that it would be physically challenging and that is something I want to tap into.”

Quick Takes:

Which actor inspires you?

Ranbir Kapoor, I feel that his talent and acting skills make him an inspiration in a lot of ways.

What are your favourite beauty products?

Currently, I am obsessed with the Kay Beauty mascara. I also love lip products from Victoria’s Secret.

Can you name your fashion must-haves?

My all-time fashion essentials have to be hoops. I also cannot do without a pair of sneakers and shades.

What are you currently binge-watching?

I am watching The Bold Type, streaming on Netflix.

Indori Ishq is streaming on MX Player