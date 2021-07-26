'Irreplaceable loss': Condolences pour in for veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi

Veteran actress Jayanthi, who was known to the Kannada film industry as ‘Abhinaya Sharade’ (Goddess Sharadhe in acting), passed away on Monday morning at her residence in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. She was 76.

Krishna Kumar, who is Jayanthi’s son, confirmed the news to the media, informing that she had been suffering from multiple illnesses. He also shared that his mother passed away in her sleep.

Following the news of her demise, condolences poured in from political leaders and other prominent figures on social media.

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, who announced his resignation from the post on Monday, called Jayanthi's demise an 'irreplaceable loss'. Sharing a picture of the actress, he wrote on Twitter, "The news of the death of renowned veteran artist, actor Sharade Jayanti, is very sad. Her contribution to the film industry is immense, and the Kannada Kalaloka is an irreplaceable loss. I pray that God may bestow His goodness upon her soul and give her family the power to strength to get through these difficult times (sic)."

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, who announced his resignation from the post on Monday, called Jayanthi's demise an 'irreplaceable loss'.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy too expressed his condolences on Twitter saying, "'Abhinaya Sharade' Jayanti’s death is saddening. She is a South Indian actress who has acted in over 500 films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. She was a Kannadiga is a matter of pride for us. May the Lord grant the kin of the deceased to brave through the difficult times (sic)."

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh wrote, “Acting Sharade Jayanthi’s contribution to the Kannada cinema industry is immense. May her soul find peace (sic).”

Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals & Fertilizers, said the Sandalwood actress' contribution to the Kannada film industry would be cherished forever. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Veteran Kannada actress #Jayanthi, popularly known as 'Abhinaya Sharadhe'. She worked in over 500 films & won several State Film Awards with her incredible performances. Her contribution to the Kannada film industry will be cherished forever (sic)."

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals & Fertilizers, said the Sandalwood actress' contribution to the Kannada film industry would be cherished forever.

Telugu film producer Bandla Ganesh said, "Veteran actress #Jayanthi garu is no more. May her soul rest in peace (sic)."