After Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina ace cricketer, Hardik Pandya joins MX TakaTak. The star cricketer released a short video where he is seen showing his stylish side and urging his fans to join so that they can chill together. Previously described as ‘glamorous’ by one of his teammates, Hardik Pandya is all set to take on the latest trends and entertain his fans on the short video platform.

Speaking on the same, excited Hardik shares, “This platform gives me the opportunity to show my fans my life beyond the field, and I am looking forward to participating in upcoming challenges while being at my candid best. I had a blast picking the looks for this announcement video, I love trying out new and offbeat fashion trends and you’ll get to see more such fun videos in the time to come. While we all wait for things to be normal again, I hope to stay connected and entertain audiences through MX TakaTak.”

Catch all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a fun avatar as he flaunts the latest fashion trends, fun videos and more.