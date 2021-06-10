According to reports by an American publication, rapper Kanye West is reportedly seeing Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. Kanye split from wife Kim Kardashian after reports of their marital struggles became apparent last year. Post that, Kim had filed for divorce in February early this year. Meanwhile, Irina Shyak broke up with Bradley Cooper back in 2019 and share her 4-year-old daughter, Lea with him.

Rumours of Kanye and Irina casually dating became swirling even more as a British daily obtained pictures of the two of them enjoying a vacation in Provence, France, on the rapper’s 44th birthday.

They were spotted casually taking a scroll and clicking pictures, say reports. They have reportedly been spending time together since the last couple of weeks, much before photos of them together emerged.



Amid these rumours floating around and them being spotted together, Kim put up a post on her Instagram to wish Kanye on his birthday. She shared a photo of her with Kanye and the kids and wrote, 'Happy Birthday. Love U for life!' Kim, and Kanye separated a while ago, with the former filing for divorce after almost 7 years of marriage in late February. Incidentally, Irina and Kanye have worked together before - she appeared in his 2010 music video for the song Power.