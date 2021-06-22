Actor Shreyas Talpade's latest offering Teen Do Paanch has struck all the right chords with his fans. The Disney+ Hotstar web series chronicles the life of an urban couple, played by Shreyas and Bidita Bag, who end up adopting three children instead of one. The hilarious drama has already hit 8 million views and Shreyas can't be more thrilled about it.

Commenting on the same, Shreyas says, “The 8 million-view (mark) is a validation of the effort we have put in the show. I knew that the script had the pull and could hold the audience's attention... I am very happy for all the love the show is receiving”.

“The entire team has worked really hard for this. What stood out for me in the show was the writing. It was very real and something everyone could associate with”. he adds.

Shreyas, who is actively involved with his newly-found OTT platform for theatre Nine Rasa, will be seen next in Mannu and Munni Ki Shaadi and Love You Shankar.