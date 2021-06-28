Actor Michele Morrone, who is well-known for his role in the erotic drama 365 Days, recently opened up about the possibility of him acting in a Bollywood film next.

Michele said during an interview to media sources that his management team has been approached for several Bollywood projects. Reports also claimed that producer and television host Karan Johar was one among the filmmakers who had approached Michele. The actor was quoted as saying, “I would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic.”

Michele added that he was honoured and humbled by the fact that several Bollywood celebrities followed him on Instagram. Media reports quoted him as saying, “That’s amazing. I am honoured and humbled. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there (sic).”

Michele had played the role of a Sicilian mobster named Massimo Torricelli in the Polish film 365 Days (365 Dni). The film, which is based on a novel by Blanka Lipinska, was released on Netflix in 2020.

Interestingly, the actor was working as a gardener in an Italian village before becoming an overnight sensation with more than 12 million Instagram followers. Michele made his acting debut in 2011 by playing the role of Riccardo in Second Chance, a three-episode web series directed by Piergiorgio Seidita.

Michele’s private pictures were recently leaked online, which the actor spoke about on Instagram Stories. Condemning the theft and leakage of his pictures, he had written, “As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I’m a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone’s privacy and it’s very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me (sic).”

He also thanked his fans for helping him take action against those who had shared those photos. Michele wrote, “I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally (sic).”