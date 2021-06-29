Actress Freida Pinto is expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tran. The actress took to social media to announce the news and shared a post on Instagram.

She captioned it, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall! *heart emoji*"

Congratulatory messages started pouring in soon after she made the announcement.

Actress Mrunal Thakur commented, "Oh my god. Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory congratulations ! You guys *heart emoji* (sic)." Anaita Shroff Adjania commented, "Congratulations sweety (sic)." British-Canadian actress, Hannah Simone wrote, "Oh my goooodness!!!!" Stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a heart emoji and commented, "Oh my God!" Actor Marcus Francis wrote, "Ooh my !!!! Freida!! I’m so so happy for you and Cory!!! Congratulation hon!"

The Slumdog Millionaire actress got engaged to photographer Cory Tran in November 2019. They announced their engagement on Cory's birthday.

Freida dated her Dev Patel, her co-star in Slumdog Millionaire, for six years until 2014. On the work front the actress will be seen as Noor Inayat Khan, Britain's World War II spy in the British limited series, Spy Princess that's based on Shrabani Basu's Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan.