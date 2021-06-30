Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is not keeping well and has been undergoing treatment over the last few days in a hospital in Mumbai. The 70-year-old Bollywood actor has reportedly been diagnosed with pneumonia and a patch in his lungs.

"He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment," the actor's manager told an entertainment daily.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah, who was last seen in Bandish Bandits and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, has Maarrich lined up next. Directed by debutant Dhruv Lather, Maarrich also features Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Rahul Dev. Besides, he will also be seen alongside Rasika Dugal in the upcoming film, The Miniaturist Of Junagadh.