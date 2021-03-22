Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Although this will be her debut, Shanaya is quite popular among the paparazzi and has over 4.5L followers on Instagram. Previously, she had also worked as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.



Making the announcement on social media, Karan Johar wrote, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for film details!!!" Karan even shared a video followed by several photos from a professional shoot.



Among the first to comment on his posts were Shanaya's parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Both expressed their joy with multiple heart emojis.

Announcing the same on social media, Dharma Productions wrote, "She's resilient, she's tenacious, she's enthusiastic and she's ready to sparkle on the screen. Give it up for the latest addition in the #DCASquad - Presenting @shanayakapoor02!"

Shanaya has been brought on board by Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent management agency by Dharma Productions and Cornerstone. DCA has previously launched Triptii Dimri in Bulbul, Gurfateh Pirzada in Guilty, Dhairya Karwa in Uri - The Surgical Strike and Lakshya who will make his debut with Dostana 2.

The film will go on floors this July.