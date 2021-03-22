Earlier on Monday, Karan Johar took to social media to announce that Shanaya Kapoor would be making her Bollywood debut with his production house, Dharma Productions. But who is Shanaya Kapoor?



1. For those who aren’t aware, Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. While Sanjay is known for starring in the 1995-hit film Raja opposite Madhuri Dixit, Maheep was recently seen in the Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.



Shanaya with her family - Sanjay, Maheep and Jahaan.



2. Although this will be her debut, 21-year-old Shanaya is quite popular among the paparazzi and has over 4.5L followers on Instagram.

3. The young Kapoor lady comes from the Kapoor family - Boney and Anil Kapoor are her uncles and Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor are her first cousins.

Shanaya with her extended family.



4. In December 2019, Shanaya made a bedazzling debut at le Bal des Debutantes in Paris.



Shanaya made her debut at le Bal des Debutantes in Paris in 2019



5. Like sister Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya’s fashion game is always on point. She has even been spotted at Lakme Fashion Week extending her support to young brother Jahaan who walked the ramp alongside Arjun Kapoor for Kunal Rawal.



6. Previously, Shanaya has also worked as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Shanaya worked as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.



7. The 21-year-old actress also shares a strong bond with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

Shanaya chilling with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan at a party.

The yet-untitled film goes on the floor in July. It is to be seen how soon Shanaya would prove her mettle, and how fiercely would she face the questions on nepotism considering her family and the involvement of Karan Johar. We wish her all the best!

