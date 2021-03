It's raining awards again for Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and Kaushik Ganguly. The renowned and multiple award-winning directors have again bagged National Awards for their films Gumnaami and Jyesthoputro respectively at the 67th National Awards.

Kaushik Ganguly

Gumnaami starring Anirban Bhattacharya and Prosenjit Chatterjee has won the best screenplay (adapted) Award in Bengali films and Jyesthoutro has won for best original screenplay.

A still from Gumnaami

Gumnaami, that released in 2019 Puja was a superhit film retracing and re-investigating the much-debated mysterious disappearance and death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that's a hot debate among many a Bengali.

A still from Jyesthoputro

Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ritwick Chakraborty and Sudiptaa Chakraborty, Jyesthoputro was critically acclaimed for its tale of two brothers separated by fame. The film also received award for best music direction (Background music).