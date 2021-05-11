Actor Angad Bedi and his wife, actress Neha Dhupia are in isolation in two different towns on their third wedding anniversary and took to Instagram to wish each other.

Neha Dhupia wrote in a post on Monday about how much she missed Angad and shared photographs of the two of them.

Neha Dhupia said, “The many moods of loving you my love... I wish we were together, I wish we were not isolated, I wish I could hold you, I wish we could lie down under the shade of a big tree and talk about sweet nothing ... i wish I could watch our baby girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement... I wish for so much but then again all I wish for is for you and everyone, everywhere to be healthy and happy. Happy anniversary my love ... see you on the other side ... stronger #thistooshallpass. (sic)”

Check out the post here:

Also read: 'Women like her should be celebrated': Angad Bedi slams trolls for fat shaming Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi too also shared a heartfelt note about him missing Neha Dhupia and their daughter Mehr. Sharing a few photographs from their wedding day, he wrote, “Not the right time for any celebration. But since we completed 3 years today as man and wife. And yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:

Neha and Angad tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 10, 2018. The duo welcomed their daughter Mehr six months later in November.