Mumbai (IANS): Actress Neha Dhupia was interrupted by daughter Mehr during a live audition for her reality show. As she was unable to attend to the child, Neha became emotional, and exclaimed, "I am such a bag of emotions right now".



The actress was in the middle of an audition for the popular adventure reality show MTV Roadies Revolution when Mehr came seeking for her mother, clinging to her and asking Neha to play with her.



"#BUSTED !!! ... #workfromhome gets real!!! Especially when your daughter walks into a live audition and decides to pull your earrings and wants her mama back to play!!! Once a reality show always a reality show ... #gangneha #worklifemeetsmomlife," Neha wrote on her Instagram Stories.



She also posted a video capturing the moment.



In the clip, Neha and her co-judge Nikhil Chinapa are seen auditioning a contestant who sings a song to impress them.



While Nikhil is seen enjoying snacks during the auditions, Neha gets interrupted by her daughter. As the actor tried to send her away while hiding her from the camera, Mehr went on to pull her earring.

Neha's husband and actor Angad Bedi had to come to take Mehr away, following which she is heard crying for her mother.



Neha gets emotional and says: "Mama's coming, Mama's coming" to console her.



"It's like she needs me. I am such a bag of emotions right now," she said in the video while wiping her tears.



Nikhil enjoyed the interruption as he said: "There's so much happening in this audition right now - there is music, there is drama, there is action."



Mehr was born to Neha and Angad in November 2018.