Filmmaker R Balki recently said in an interview that he mostly writes a story for Amitabh Bachchan and not write a story and cast him. He said it is impossible to write a story and then cast Amitabh Bachchan as he is a character by himself.

It has been 13 years since the release of his landmark film, Cheeni Kum in 2007. He revealed that he thought of Amitabh’s character as someone who is adept in poker face sarcasm just like the superstar is, in real life. The film also starred Tabu and it was a bittersweet romance. Later he went on to make several well-known films like Paa (2009), Shamitabh (2015), Ki & Ka (2016) and Pad Man (2018).