Model and social media influencer, Radhika Bangia, has won over her audience with her entertaining content featuring several international names like DJ Bravo for instance. From fitness to beauty - her content is diverse. During the times of pandemic, we asked her how to prioritise self-care, which she is quite a big advocate of. Radhika says she is quite particular about her fitness regimen. “I started working out at the age of 15! I always loved the idea of looking athletic and having good muscle tone. I liked how energetic and positive I felt after working out. So, these factors motivated me to go to the gym or go running,” says the influencer with over 5.3 million followers on TikTok and 1.2 million on Instagram.

She has a word of advice for those who are finding it hard to follow a fitness routine during a time where the gyms are closed and most of them have to work out on their own. “It might be challenging to motivate yourself to work out at home during this time. But, it’s important to tone down the negative mindset created due to the pandemic. I have been personally looking at a lot of YouTube videos for workout routines. There are so many exercise routines available on the Internet which doesn’t require any equipment,” she says.

As far as her skincare secrets are concerned, she says drinking least 8-10 glasses of water a day. “I have a nighttime skincare routine. I make sure I take off my make up properly followed by a gentle cleanser, rose water toner, serum, eye cream and a moisturiser,” adds Radhika.

