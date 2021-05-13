Poetry has the power to go deep and calm souls. It can travel to the deepest and darkest abyss of the heart and bring peace. And employing this therapeutic property of the verses actor Sobhita Dhulipala joined hands with OkCupid India and narrated a soothing and heartfelt Hindi poem Yeh Pyaar Hi Toh Hai on her social media platform.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Written by Manjari Binnani, the poem is a gentle reminder that love is around us and that we shouldn't lose hope. Absolutely relatable, the poem in very simple words puts out anecdotes of covid warriors across the country who rose up to the occasion providing oxygen and medicines to fellow Indians. It is also a tribute to the brave souls who did not care about their own lives and property and stood for the nation.

Sobhita is also into poetry and a week ago she had put down her thoughts in three couplets that reflected her pain, grief and anger at the situation that unfolded on her TV screen. The actor was also seen in another campaign supporting saluting nurses on International Nurse Day.