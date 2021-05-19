Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday posted an adorable video of herself with husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram. In the short video, the couple could be seen lazing around in bed with Zaid's legs wrapped around Gauahar. While the video received 2.4 million views and thousands of likes, a user was quick to share his wisdom about 'true Islam'.





"True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet," wrote a user. His comment received a befitting reply from Gauahar Khan.

"No loser, it's called comfort, friendship, love n companionship. In Islam, the woman is described at not above nor below a man, it's next to him, so she can be close to his heart. Learn n explore before u talk some bullsh*t," Gauahar replied and even blocked the troll.

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in December last year. The duo is often seen sharing cute videos and pictures with each other.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer political drama Tandav and reality show Bigg Boss Season 14.