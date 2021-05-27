Popular Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent an angioplasty surgery over the weekend. According to media reports, the director complained of some discomfort in his chest and consulted a doctor.

After an angiography was done some blockages were seen in his heart and the filmmaker was admitted for an immediate surgery at a hospital in Andheri. Kashyap’s spokesperson has confirmed the news and said the director is recuperating. Anurag has been advised rest for a week before he can get back to work. According to media reports, the actor is recovering well.

The filmmaker had wrapped up shoot for Dobaaraa in March, and was working on the film's post-production at his home in Mumbai. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. During the same month, Anurag and Taapsee's homes were raided by the IT department, for an alleged tax evasion case.

Anurag was last seen in the Netflix film AK vs AK. He had written dialogues, acted, and donned the hat of executive producer for the black comedy thriller movie that was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It starred Anil Kapoor in the lead. The supporting cast of the movie included Yogita Bihani, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and the movie was released in December last year.