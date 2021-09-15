Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh buy a new bungalow at Alibaug worth INR 22 crore

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly bought a new lavish bungalow worth INR 22 crore at Alibaug’s Satirje, south of Mumbai.

Ranveer and Deepika, who are currently staying at Mumbai’s Prabhadevi neighbourhood, already have a residence at Alibaug.

Reports said the couple registered the property on September 1 and finalised the deal on September 13. It also noted that an amount of INR 1.32 crore was paid as stamp duty. Sources also said that the property is spread across 2.25 acres and has a built-up area of 18,000 sq ft. The 5-BHK bungalow has a ground floor and first floor, and is said to cost INR 12,000 per sq foot.

The new house is located 40-45 minutes away from Mumbai and is 10 minutes away from Kihim Beach. The houses in Satirje will have to be accessed via a ferry ride from Mumbai.

Satirje is usually known to be a posh area, with several Bollywood celebrities and businessmen owning houses in the area. The list of prominent figures who own a place in Satirje include actor Shah Rukh Khan, Navin Agarwal of Vedanta Resources, Salil Parekh of Infosys, Gautam Singhania of Raymonds, and more.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next alongside Ranveer in 83, which is a biopic on cricketer Kapil Dev and India’s legendary World Cup victory in 1983. She will also be seen in director Shakun Batra’s upcoming project alongside actress Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and Project-K alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Reports said the actress has also signed her second Hollywood film and will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern opposite Amitabh Bachchan.