Deepika Padukone to launch a global lifestyle brand rooted in India 

Actress Deepika Padukone is planning to launch her own global lifestyle label with its roots in India. The brand is expected to be rolled out in 2022, and the name has not been revealed yet.

According to a statement, the first category of the launch will focus primarily on beauty and skincare.

“India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely. While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture and heritage; something we are extremely proud of. Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal,” Deepika said in the statement.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in director Shakun Batra’s upcoming project alongside actress Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Reports said the actress has also signed her second Hollywood film. She made her debut in Hollywood with the 2017 movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage co-starring Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel.

Deepika is well-known for her work in Bollywood. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She then went to act in several popular films like Cocktail, Piku, and Bajirao Mastani.

The actress also established her own production house titled ‘Ka Productions’, which was the producer for Chhapaak. The firm will also back her future projects 83 starring her husband Ranveer Singh and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone is also one of the most outspoken actresses in the industry, in terms of mental health awareness. She founded the Live Love Laugh foundation in 2015 to eradicate the stigma around mental health and create more awareness on the topic. The actress also received the World Economic Forum Crystal Award in 2019 for her efforts toward raising more awareness on mental health.

She was further named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018.