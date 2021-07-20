Deepika Padukone launches audio festival on Clubhouse to help promote holistic well-being

Actress Deepika Padukone took to her social media to launch 'Care Package', a virtual event featuring several prominent figures around the world who advocate physical and mental well being.

Care Package, which is curated by Deepika Padukone, will host a series of conversations and performances featuring author and life coach Jay Shetty; Radhi Devlukia, founder of the conscious cooking venture Radhi; Jovanny Varelan, founder of The Artidote, a virtual space to connect and heal through art; Sriram Krishnan, a start-up investor with leadership experience at Twitter and Snapchat; Paul Davison, Co-founder and CEO of Clubhouse; Aarthi Ramamurthy, Head of International, Clubhouse; and Raghava KK, an artist and Co-founder of 64/1, which is an art curation and research initiative.

The ‘festival’ will also include a performance by singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad.

The event will include three sessions namely: ‘My relationship with self-care’ with Deepika Padukone, Aarthi Ramamurthy, Raghava KK and Sriram Krishnan; ‘Breathe, By The Artidote’ by Jovanny Varela, and finally, ‘Love and care - How is it different?’ by Deepika Padukone, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan.

This first-of-its-kind festival will take place on July 20, 2021, between 7 pm and 8:30 pm on the social networking app, Clubhouse.

Sharing the news on social media, Deepika Padukone wrote on Instagram, “I’m super excited to launch ‘Care Package’ - An Audio-First Festival that Cares! This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise ’Care’. Join me today, 20th July, from 7 PM - 8.30 PM IST on Clubhouse! Link in Bio! (sic)”

