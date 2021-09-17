Don’t blame the butter for what the bread did: Karanveer Khullar

Chandigarh-based Karanveer Khullar is a BTech Electronics and Communication graduate, who is also well-known for his work as a model. He was one of the finalists at a popular modelling contest in 2009 and is a well-known face in Punjabi cinema. With a background in theatre, he made his film debut with Tigers (2014) and then acted in two films directed successively by Sandeep Mohan; Shreelancer (2017) and Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy (that has already won awards at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival and the International Film Festival of South Asia, Toronto), which releases today. We caught up with the actor who has been seen in Rocky Mental (2017), Kala Shehar (2021) and Please Kill Me (2021) to talk film and fitness. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about your role in Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy?

This is the story of Nirmal Anand, who stays with his wife Sara (Gillion Pinto) and their baby in Mumbai. He is unhappy with his mundane routine life, where he has to work tirelessly the entire week. His married life is also not a pleasant one. What happens to this disgruntled person forms the crux of the story.

What does fitness mean to you?

Fitness isn’t just about training the body; it’s about training the mind and believing in your potential. It isn’t about restriction; it’s about nourishing your body with real wholesome food. Fitness isn’t about being better than someone else; it’s about progression and giving your best every time. Fitness isn’t about competing against one another; it’s about supporting one another.

What is the diet you follow to stay in shape?

I follow a low carb and high protein diet throughout the year. We are tempted by the typical carb-loaded diet that focuses on low-fat alternatives, but educating ourselves on what the real culprit is shifts your eating paradigm. Don’t blame the butter for what the bread did.

How do you ensure you look after your mental health?

Achieving emotional fitness is one of the most important components that make up how healthy you are. We all have our ups and downs, but how happy are you, overall? Starting each day being grateful, happy and engaged will lead to a healthier life. Prioritising what’s important and not compromising those values will create a healthy habit and an emotionally fit mind.

What is the form of exercise that you enjoy the most?

I normally prefer weight training over cardio. My training is quite old school. The harder you work, the better you will look. Your appearance isn’t parallel to how heavy you lift; it’s parallel to how hard you work.

