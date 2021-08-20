Arjun Bijlani talks to us about his love for all things fitness

He’s been known for his looks and his obsession with fitness, but current Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani is so much more! Making his television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s production Kartika on Hungama TV in 2004, the 38-year-old actor is also well known for shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kawach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He also debuted with his first film Direct Ishq in 2016, and made his OTT debut with web series State of Siege: 26/11 on ZEE5 in 2020. We catch up with the actor to talk about all things fitness.

How do you stay fit during the pandemic and in the back-to-back lockdowns?

I cannot imagine my day without working out. With gyms being closed, I made sure to exercise at home and try out different kinds of fitness regimes.

Is there a diet that you follow?

No, I don’t believe in a specific kind of diet. I like to eat everything in proportion and I feel your diet should have a dash of all kinds of food. Eating healthy and eating right is the only mantra I believe in!

What is more important to you, the way you look, the way you feel, or how healthy your body is?

Definitely, the way I feel, because it reflects on how I look and how healthy my body is. The thought process is interlinked to every aspect of your body. As long as you feel good about yourself, your body will reciprocate the same way.

What do you begin your day with?

Drinking a glass of water.

What do you end your day with?

A walk after dinner.

What will we catch you in, if we surprised you at home, one morning at 6 am?

My gym clothes, probably, because I would usually be working out at 6 am.

Natural workouts or gym workouts?

I can’t really choose one. I love and enjoy doing both!

