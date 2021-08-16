Rhea Kapoor looks ethereal in these new bridal pictures 

Film producer Rhea Kapoor who got married Karan Boolani on August 14 shared more pictures from her wedding in which she looks ethereal.

Rhea wore an ivory sari with a pearl veil and heirloom jewellery. Unlike the usual bright colours like red and pink donned by Indian brides, Rhea opted for a subtle and classy ivory theme for her bridal look.

In the first picture that she shared, Rhea poses as a coy bried on a couch and she captioned it saying, "On my most vulnerable day thank you for taking care of me. 14.8.21 My chanderi sari by @anamikakhanna.in my most non judgemental, patient friend. My jewels by my mom my everything @kapoor.sunita the Pearl veil, vintage by @birdhichand beauty by my rock @namratasoni pictures by my angels (sic)."

The next picture that she posted offered a closer look of what she wore, and Rhea captioned it, "14.8 forever (sic)," which is her wedding date.

The producer bride had shared the first look from her wedding earlier today and had captioned it, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be."

Her husband Karan Boolani is a director. He too shared a picture from the wedding and captioned it, saying, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together."