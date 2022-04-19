Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner's newborn son dies; footballer posts an emotional message on social media

The Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share the sad news about the tragic death of his baby boy after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a boy and a girl.



Ronaldo was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez, but revealed on Monday that while she had given birth to a girl, their son had died. Ronaldo has asked for privacy after the Manchester United forward announced the death of his newborn son.





"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo wrote on social media on Monday.



The striker wrote on Instagram, "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," he said.



"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."