WrestleMania 38 exclusive: 'I am ready to tear someone's head off and Edge will be the guy,' says Styles

WWE's much-awaited flagship event, WrestleMania 38, is set to take place this weekend at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. Headlining the main event will be Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. However, one of the big highlights is the face-off between AJ Styles and Edge. Their match has the potential of being the biggest match of the year.

Just ahead of the big show, Styles speaks to Indulge exclusively about what's coming up for his fans and followers at WrestleMania 38. Excerpts:

There's a lot at stake for both you and Edge... what's the plan of action looking like for WrestleMania?

There's no real plan of action for WrestleMania. This hasn't happened in a while but I am ready to tear someone's head off and Edge will be the guy standing in front of me, so that's exactly what will happen!

Edge said he feels in complete control and has fallen in love with himself because of you... do you feel you are the reason for Edge's controlled mental status and how has this impacted you mentally and emotionally?

I think everybody is in control of their own emotions except for Edge! He is on this ledge by himself and he is convinced that I got him there. That's not what happened. It was two competitors trying to get after each other but he wanted to change because he needed the edge, so ironic! He is going to get the pit bull, and he is going to wish he hadn't!

What's usually going on in your mind before you enter the arena, particularly before a big match like this?

Stay safe, hopefully, don't get injured. But as soon as I walk into the ring all those concerns fade away and I am totally focused on who is in front of me. As much as I'd love to focus on the people around me, I am totally focused on that person in front, and in this case, it's Edge.

What's the secret to keeping your mane so shiny and smooth?

A good conditioner.

Watch WWE WrestleMania 38 LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on April 3 and 4, 5:30 am (IST).