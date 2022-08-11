Happy birthday Chris Hemsworth: Six best performances of the actor apart from Thor

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is popular worldwide. His portrayal of Thor in Marvel superhero films has earned the actor a huge fan following. Born in Melbourne, Australia, the actor made his acting debut in the 2002 TV show Guinevere Jones. The actor went on to star in various other shows and movies before his big break. He subsequently appeared in other movies like Star Trek and Ca$h which earned him recognition. But it was his casting as the God of Thunder in the 2011 film Thor that made him a Hollywood star.

The actor has appeared in many Marvel movies playing the role, the most recent appearance of the character being in the 2022 Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. But apart from the beloved superhero role, the actor has donned many other hats delivering good performances and charming viewers. As the Hollywood star celebrates his 39th birthday today, we bring to you six of his movies that are not from the MCU:

Cabin in the woods (2012)

According to sources, Chris shot for this film before his stint as Thor but the movie was released in 2012. This horror film was appreciated by critics and the audiences for its clever writing and the way it presented the genre. Chris played the role of Curt, a high school jock who visits an abandoned cabin in a remote forest with his friends. The group begins to have paranormal experiences once they arrive at the location and what happens forms the rest of the story. Chris was noticed for his performance in the film. According to sources, it was this film that earned the actor his role as Thor. Sources added that Chris initially auditioned for the film but was not selected, however he got another chance to audition after a boost from the writer of Cabin of the Woods, Joss Whedon.

Rush (2013)

This 2013 biographical sports drama casts Chris in the role of Formula one race car driver, James Hunt. The movie narrates the story of the rivalry between two Formula one driver, James and Niki Lauda. The film also starred Daniel Bruhl as Niki. The movie directed by Ron Howard received critical acclaim upon its release with praise for the performances. Chris was lauded for his performance as the race car driver.

Ghostbusters (2016)

The actor appears in the 2016 reboot of the popular Bill Murray film of the same name in a supporting role. The actor plays the role of Kevin Beckman who works as a receptionist at the organization. In this short cameo, the actor lights up the screen with his charm and comic timing, delivering funny lines with a serious face.

Bad Times at EL Royale (2018)

This is another film where Chris appears in a special appearance but his performance was noted by the audience and critics. The actor plays the role of Billy Ray who is the villain of the film. The actor plays the role menacingly using his eyes to emote and get the body language just right. The film which was directed by Drew Goddard also starred Dakota Jhonson and Jon Hamm in pivotal roles among others.

Extraction (2020)

This action movie written by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave was released on Netflix in April 2020. The film stars Chris as a mercenary for hire called Tyler Rake, who has a tragic back story. The film was successful and a sequel will be released soon. The film deals with the story of a mercenary who has to rescue a kid who has been kidnapped by his father’s enemies. The film operates on high-octane action sequences which are performed well by the Thor actor.

Spiderhead (2022)

In this recent outing, the actor played the role of a scientist in this science fiction thriller. The film narrates the story of prisoners in a dystopian luxury prison who are experimented on with mind-altering drugs. The film directed by Joseph Kosinski is based on George Saunders' short story, Escape from Spiderhead. Chris delivers a good and grounded performance in the film as Steve Abnesti. He appeared in a new look in the film sporting glasses and a scruffy beard. The actor also displays his acting range as his character changes in the later part of the film.