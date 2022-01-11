Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets epic New Year fitness goals as she nails ninja squats in this workout video

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her phenomenal fitness routine, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her regimen on Tuesday.

The actress — who is usually known for trying out new, out-of-the-ordinary physical workouts — went for a no-equipment workout this time. Sharing a Reel of herself doing ninja squats, Samantha spoke about how her trainer Junaid Shaikh challenges her, and invited her followers to take up the “level-up” challenge. We can hear Samantha’s trainer guiding her from behind the camera while the actress completes each rep. By the end of the clip, Samantha completes 10 reps at least.

Also read: Thamizh Talkies: The problem of fame and how Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not bite the dust

She wrote in the caption, “Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment ‘level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN. When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me… I challenge you... let’s do it #levelupchallenge (sic).”

The video went viral instantly and garnered more than five lakh views and several thousand comments within an hour. Actress Kiara Advani also took to the comments section to drop a fire emoji.

The actress also appears to love food as much as she does her fitness routine. Samantha recently posted a video on Instagram Stories where she is seen lifting weights. She wrote, “Workout to eat.” The next slide featured a plate of samosas!

Last month, after a break of 20 days due to viral fever, Samantha was back at the gym for her workout. She posted a video of her arm-toning training and captioned it, “After a viral that lasted 20 crazy days, good to be back (sic).”

As mentioned earlier, the actress also likes to explore new workouts and switch it up a little, and has often posted photos of herself doing aerial yoga.

On the work front, Samantha recently made an appearance in a popular track from the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise titled Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. She also featured in the Amazon Prime series The Family Man 2 last year.