Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal with an open letter on Twitter

Actor Siddharth has issued an apology to badminton ace Saina Nehwal. Siddharth had tweeted a reply to the Olympics champion when she had raised concerns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab on January 5.

The actor had replied, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you Rihanna." His tweet was condemned by many including Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Now, Siddharth has posted an open apology letter to Sania in which he mentions, "I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that." Read the complete letter below:

On Monday, condemning the "lewd and inappropriate remark" by the actor against the badminton player Saina Nehwal on Twitter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought "prompt and strict action" against the actor for using indecent language for women on social media.



In a statement issued by the NCW, which was shared by its chairperson Rekha Sharma on Twitter, the commission said that it had come across a post of actor Siddhart using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Saina Nehwal.



The NCW termed Sidharth's tweet as being "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform. (sic)"



Stating that it had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue, the commission said that its chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police, Maharashtra to investigate the matter and register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law.



Rekha Sharma has also written to Twitter India's Resident Grievance Officer, asking the social media platform to immediately block Siddharth's account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Nehwal's post, thereby "outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity."

With inputs from IANS