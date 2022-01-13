Watch Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly getting engaged; and here's why Megan said, 'we drank each other's blood'

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, and the actress dropped a video of their engagement ceremony.

Megan confessed in the caption of the video that the two had fallen in love in July 2020, at a time when the world was going through a difficult time due to COVID-19. The actress revealed they had fallen in love with each other exactly at the same location, under the banyan tree where they got engaged.

Machine and Megan at MTV VMA 2021

Here's what she wrote: In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree... We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 (sic)."

Why did Megan say they drank each other's blood? This question has left her fans and followers perplexed, but nevertheless, they all are happy.

Meanwhile, Machine shared a video of the engagement rings. He captioned it, "yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 (sic)."

The 35-year-old Megan, star of the Transformers films was earlier married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The two have three sons together. This will be her second marriage.