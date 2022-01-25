Cardi B granted $1.25M in defamation lawsuit against Tasha K

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B won her defamation case against celebrity blogger Latasha Kebe aka Tasha K. The influencer was sued for invading the WAP star’s private life by falsely stating sensitive claims that included the celebrity using cocaine, contracting Herpes and working as a prostitute.



The lawsuit filed in March 2019, ensued a two-week trial at Atlanta that took note of testimonies from both the plaintiff and the defendant, after which the judgement stood in favour of Cardi B.



In her testimony backing medical evidence, Cardi B testified that the incident had led her to suffer from severe “depression”, “anxiety”, “stress” and feeling “suicidal”, impacting her relationships, physical and mental health.



Tasha K was charged for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress on the grounds of the three defamatory statements found on her YouTube Channel.



As per the court filings, the accused was charged $1 million for ‘reputational injury’ and $250K for medical expenses, summing a total of $1.25 million.



Cardi B celebrated her victory by posting a childhood picture with her late grandmother and captioned: “My queen, thank you for hearing my prayers…Only you know those nights that I cried to you feeling hopeless and tired even when it seems like I have the world on my hands.”