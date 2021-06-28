Rapper Cardi B (28) made the announcement about her second pregnancy in a dramatic way when she appeared and performed with her husband Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards on Sunday.

Cardi B took to the stage wearing a diamante and rhinestone-studded bodysuit, and she flaunted her baby bump through the sheer fabric of her attire, leaving everyone surprised.

Check out her outfit here:

Check out the video of Cardi B performing here:

Her husband Offset was seen wearing a black jacket over a white t-shirt paired with shiny trousers. He also shared a photo from the awards on his Instagram handle.

Cardi too confirmed the news about her pregnancy on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself from a maternity photoshoot. The singer had painted her body in white paint, and and was seen flaunting her baby bump. She simply captioned the photo, “#2!” and tagged her husband. Take a look at the photo here.

The singer had announced the news of her first pregnancy when she was performing at the television show Saturday Night Live. She subsequently gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari in 2018, who will be turning three this July.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and appear to have had a rocky marriage over the last three years, with the singer even filing for divorce in September 2020. However, the two of them resolved matters in November 2020.

At the awards, Cardi won the Video of the Year and Best Collaboration awards for the hit track WAP featuring singer Megan Thee Stallion.