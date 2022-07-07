MS Dhoni celebrates his birthday in London; Sakshi Dhoni shares video on social media

Ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), who is turning 41 today, appears to have celebrated his birthday with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni and a few friends in London.

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi shared a video that features Dhoni in a grey jacket, cutting a decorated birthday cake. There is another cake nearby with Dhoni’s name written on it. “Happy Birthday,” wrote Sakshi in the post’s caption.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was also spotted at the celebrations. Birthday wishes for Dhoni have been pouring in on social media, with fans and celebrities alike wishing him, and the hashtag #HappyBirthdayDhoni has been trending on Twitter throughout the day.

“Love you, Mahi! Happiest birthday to you! Love and energy! (sic)” Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wrote in the comments section of Sakshi’s Instagram post.

Singer Guru Randhawa too wished the cricketer by saying, “Happy birthday to the one and only sir (sic).”

MS Dhoni is a popular Indian cricketer who served as the former captain of the Indian cricket team. According to reports, the cricketer was spotted watching the Wimbledon men’s quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz at Centre Court, London, a day before his birthday.

The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon tweeted, “An Indian icon watching on (India flag symbol) (sic),” along with a picture of the cricketer.

Sources state that Dhoni had landed in London earlier this week. He and Sakshi celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on July 4 there.

