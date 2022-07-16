Kusha Kapila shares her experience of hosting ‘Comicstaan 3’

Digital content creator and social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who is set to host the upcoming Season 3 of reality stand-up comedy competition OTT show Comicstaan along with comic artiste Abish Mathew, recently opened up on her experience of being a show host.

Talking about it, Kusha said, “Hosting was one of the most taxing jobs that I have done. I was very nervous in the beginning, but the way all the judges welcomed and supported me, it was all very helpful. I feel incredibly lucky (sic).”

She praised her co-host and shared how this journey was a learning curve for her, “Abish as a co-host is incredible. There is so much prep that happens in the background, so, I got to learn so much. For me, it was a school, an institution. And I loved it (sic).”

Kenny Sebastian, one of the show’s judges, was impressed by Kusha’s hosting skills. He said, “Kusha was amazing on the show. She mastered the room. She was like a knowledge sponge, always observing and adapting according to her surroundings. She brings a certain set of skills that are unique and really enhanced the show’s experience (sic).”

Kenny will be joined by Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, and Neeti Palta on the judge’s panel. The 8-episode comedy series is set to stream on Prime Video from July 15. The show features standup comedians from across India, competing for eight episodes based on various themes and challenges. This season will have eight contestants guided by seven mentors — Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik, and Anu Menon, across varied genres of comedy.

Kusha Kapila will also be seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, alongside Neena and Masaba Gupta.

Also read | Comicstaan Season 3: On-set secrets revealed by judges!