Nothing to say but (to) call him a Genius: Varalaxmi praises ‘Iravin Nizhal’ director Parthiban

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays the character of Premakumari, also known as Rajamatha, in director Parthiban’s just released film, Iravin Nizhal, has said that the director is nothing but a ‘genius.’

Taking to Instagram, Varalaxmi wrote: There’s nothing to say about this man other than call him a GENIUS. Please go watch this film in a theatre near you. Trust me, the process will blow your mind.

“The first single non-linear film ever made and it was my honour to be a part of this film. Amazing how so many people have come together to make this one man’s dream a reality.

She further added: Radhakrishnan Parthiban sir, all the very best for Iravin Nizhal. Wishing the legend AR Rahman sir and the entire team all the very best.”

Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night) has music by Oscar winner AR Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson. The film is touted as the world’s first Asian single-shot non-linear film.

On the work front, Varalaxmi is working on a number of projects. She is set to headline the multilingual psychological thriller Sabari. She is also starring in the pan-Indian film Michael alongside Sundeep Kishan, as well as with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Telugu film Yashoda.

Her other projects include NBK107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna, and the Telugu superhero movie Hanu Man with Teja Sajja.

