Hollywood couple Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez tie the knot in Las Vegas  

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 16 in Cook County, Nevada, Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony.

According to online marriage license records, the couple's official nuptials was filed on July 16, media sources reported. The record is in their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez legally took her husband’s surname, Affleck.

Jennifer confirmed the news through a new edition of her newsletter, On the JLo, on July 17, with the words, "We did it!" and added a black-and-white photograph of her holding a bouquet and Ben kissing her cheek.

Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world (sic)," Jennifer wrote. The singer also said that they "barely made it to the Little White Wedding chapel by midnight," and concluded by saying, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing; maybe the best of things are worth waiting for (sic)."

She signed the letter as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The news of Jennifer and Ben’s engagement first broke in April. In an edition of On the JLo, the actress-singer shared a teary-eyed video for her fans, wearing an engagement ring with a green diamond. She wrote, "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed (sic)."

Jennifer (52) and Ben (49) were among the most popular celebrity couples in the early 2000s, being christened ‘Bennifer’ by their fans. They made two films together, the first of which was Gigli released in 2003, followed by Jersey Girl in 2004. By the time the Kevin Smith-directorial Jersey Girl hit theatres, the couple had already announced their split. Despite a lengthy engagement, the couple never officially tied the knot.

The two rekindled their relationship after nearly twenty years apart and were first seen together in April 2021.

During their time apart, Jennifer married singer-songwriter, Marc Anthony in 2004. The duo got divorced in 2014. Ben married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 and got divorced after 13 years of marriage, in 2018.

With regard to their professional lives, Ben won an Oscar for producing the hit film, Argo and Jennifer climbed further the ladder of stardom by touring, acting in movies, and recording music.