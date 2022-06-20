Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her teen daughter Emme

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez introduced her child Emme Maribel Muniz using gender-neutral pronouns during a public event.

Lopez was joined by Emme, one of the twins she shares with her former husband Marc Anthony, for a performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, which raised $3.6 million for local causes. Before singing a cover of Christina Perri's A Thousand Years, she introduced the teen using "them/they" pronouns, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion (sic)." the On the Floor hitmaker said of Emme, referring to the Super Bowl halftime performance in 2020 for which she also brought Emme on stage.

The 52-year-old also quipped about Emme, "They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey! It costs me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

In a video that has gone viral, the 14-year-old could be seen using a rainbow-coloured microphone during the performance. The teen wore a hot pink ensemble for the show.

Emme further joined JLo for a verse of Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA and the intro of JLo’s 1999 hit Let's Get Loud.

Many quickly assumed that "they" is how Emmy identifies, and fans loved that JLo respected Emme's choice of pronouns.

"This was JLo sharing that information. It's beautiful to see her supporting her child (sic).", one commented on the duo's performance. Another gushed, "Awww JLo respecting the pronouns (sic)." A third person, who is also a mother, dubbed JLo a "mom goal" and tweeted, "I need to work on saying they with so much ease for my child. #momgoal #lovemythey (sic)."

The duo last performed together at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, which was also filmed for JLo’s Netflix documentary Halftime. The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8 this year and started streaming on June 14 on Netflix.