Suma Kanakala, a powerhouse of talent and energy, gets candid about how she loosens up after work

She’s someone whose heart is filled with love for life and extends the same to those around her by bringing a smile to people’s faces. We’re undoubtedly talking about the popular anchor and now actor, Suma Kanakala, who has etched a comfy spot for herself in the hearts of all Telugus.

From grabbing eyeballs through television shows, film premieres and launches and the silver screen, the woman is busier than a bee. Justifying every role she takes up — presenter, doting mother and wife and actor, Suma is sure a role model for those with a passion to spread joy wherever they go.

For someone who seems to be working round the clock, we ask what keeps her energy levels up always? She responds, “I am what you see, on and off the screen. What you see when the cameras roll is just an extension of my real-life personality. While I do love fun, I’m not someone who craves entertainment every second — I have and love my quiet moments too.” She credits her passion for her work that keeps her motivated, even after 30 years in the industry.

“I stepped foot into this business almost right after high school. While money is a driving force, my passion to just entertain people and myself is the biggest source of motivation — because, at the end of the day, I’m having fun doing what I do. For example, I’m right now on my way to Ramoji Flim City to shoot for my show with actors Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and the team of Sita Ramam and I’m thinking of ways to make the show more interesting — apart from what I’m asked to do — all because I enjoy doing it.”

Suma loves and believes in taking time to relax and rejuvenate and for that, she looks to cooking, gardening, watching web series and catching up with friends occasionally, as ways to wind down. She is a fan of the show Vikings and loves the beautiful world the makers created and lists Kings, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and the Family Man series as her other favourites.

The 47-year-old also loves to keep herself fit and shares, “I work out almost five days a week — it’s mostly a combination of yoga and hitting the gym. Apart from that, for my mental fitness, I actually take up some courses on personal-development programmes online.” She is also mindful of her diet and breaks it down saying, “My diet keeps changing, but right now, I have a smoothie for breakfast, a bowl of rice — red, brown or white — with some dal and vegetarian curry prepared at home, for lunch and a decent dinner before 7 pm, as much as my shoots permit me to. For my protein intake, I have a non-vegetarian meal twice a week.”

The pot of talents says she’s an actor first and then an anchor. She elaborates what that means by saying, “The actor in me brings alive the entertainer. All that you see at various shows are the different characters of my personality, I guess.” It was only natural that she would take up an opportunity to act too. “When director Vijya Kumar brought the script to me, I found it very interesting. I was instantly drawn to the village setting, the dialect, scenes and story. But if I’d have to choose a favourite, I will put anchoring above acting, for it took me to where I am today,” says she. Suma has okayed a couple of projects which she says will make an announcement about soon!